Number hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak increases

The number of those hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak amounted to 66 people as of Jan. 31, 2020, leading infectious disease specialist of Kazakhstan Dinagul Bayesheva said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

As noted earlier by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, the number of those hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak was 54 people as of Jan. 30, 2020.

“Monitoring of those arriving from China continues. Some 81 percent of them were already checked. We are talking about only those who arrived from China starting from Jan. 6, and not about everyone with fever. As of Jan. 31, some 66 people were hospitalized into isolated blocks with temperature and other symptoms. Some 41 people remain in the hospitals, while other 25 people were discharged,” Bayesheva said.

All those hospitalized patients undergo tests, which are sent for additional check to the center for highly infectious diseases in Almaty city.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December of 2019 and since then some 213 people have died, including a doctor who was treating the victims. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

