Kazakhstan allocates additional funds to battle coronavirus spread

5 February 2020 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has increased the value of assets allocated to battle coronavirus - from 1.5 billion tenge ($3.9 million) to 3.5 billion tenge ($9.2 million), Kazakhstan’s Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

According to Smailov, the assets were allocated for expenditures due to Kazakh citizens evacuation from China, procurement of medicine and required equipment.

He also added that Kazakhstan is not planning on restricting import and export of goods from and to China as of now.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then nearly 500 people have died. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden and Finland.

