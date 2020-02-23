President of Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Ukraine
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a number of appointments, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda. Darkhan Kaletayev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine, Trend reports citing KAZINFORM.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Iraq and was concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Palestine.
