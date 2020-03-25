First recoveries from coronavirus confirmed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

First two coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan have fully recovered, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Information and Communication Dauren Abayev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Abayev said that the patients will be discharged tomorrow, Mar. 26.

“They are currently in the hospital waiting for control tests. This is our first and certainly not last victory in battle against coronavirus,” he said.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 80 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 428,400 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 19,100. Meanwhile, over 109,900 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.