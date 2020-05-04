Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan surpass 4,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Some 40 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan as of 19:00 (GMT +6) on May 4, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 4,028 cases. This includes 1,107 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 27 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 701 281 3 Almaty city 1 317 176 8 Shymkent city 213 49 5 Akmola region 101 78 4 Aktobe region 160 16 Almaty region 156 28 Atyrau region 184 76 East Kazakhstan region 29 8 1 Zhambyl region 154 48 West Kazakhstan region 193 31 Karaganda region 159 73 2 Kostanay region 50 6 1 Kyzylorda region 214 138 Manystau region 74 9 1 Pavlodar region 150 11 1 North Kazakhstan region 30 27 Turkestan region 143 52 1 TOTAL 4028 1107 27

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

