Coronavirus cases count nearing 4,300 in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Some 21 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan as of 10:00 (GMT +4) on May 6, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Ministry.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 4,298 cases. This includes 1,299 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 29 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 754 328 3 Almaty city 1 392 227 8 Shymkent city 222 65 5 Akmola region 101 89 4 Aktobe region 168 33 Almaty region 163 40 Atyrau region 226 78 East Kazakhstan region 30 8 1 Zhambyl region 162 54 1 West Kazakhstan region 208 41 Karaganda region 169 79 3 Kostanay region 54 15 1 Kyzylorda region 222 140 Manystau region 90 10 1 Pavlodar region 152 12 1 North Kazakhstan region 30 28 Turkistan region 155 52 1 TOTAL 4298 1299 29

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

