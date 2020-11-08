163 coronavirus-positive patients in critical condition, Kazakh Ministry

6,023 people are receiving treatment for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads. 389 of them are children, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

2,714 are staying at hospitals, 163 are in critical condition, 18 in serious condition and 23 are life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 613 more coronavirus cases over the past day.

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 191 recoveries from the novel infection, Coronavirus2020.kz. website reads.

42 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 8 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 31 in Atyrau region, 56 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 7 in Karaganda region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 18 in Pavlodar region, 5 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those who beat coronavirus rose to 107,530.