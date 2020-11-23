Kazakhstan confirms 716 more coronavirus cases over last 24 hrs
Kazakhstan confirms 716 more coronavirus cases over last 24 hrs, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
40 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 42 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 61 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 188 in Zhambyl region, 42 in West Kazakhstan, 42 in Karaganda region, 77 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 98 in Pavlodar region, 96 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan.
The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 126,182.
