Kazakhstan reports 769 COVID-19 cases over past day
Kazakhstan has added 769 more COVID-19 cases over the past day, increasing its caseload to 133,887, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
With 140 fresh daily cases of COVID-19, East Kazakhstan region is the only region to report a triple-digit number.
The highest double-digit cases of COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions – 99 and 97, respectively.
Akmola region has reported 89 fresh cases of COVID-19, Kostanay region – 82, Almaty city – 72, Nur-Sultan city – 41, West Kazakhstan region – 34, Atyrau region – 31, Almaty region – 24, Karaganda region – 21, Zhambyl region – 15, Turkestan region – 7, Shymkent city, Aktobe and Mangistau regions each have reported 5 COVID-19 cases, and Kyzylorda region – 2.
