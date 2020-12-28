Unstable epidemiological situation due to COVID-19 remaining in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

An unstable epidemiological situation with regard to COVID-19 infection remains in Kazakhstan, and therefore, the Ministry of Health asks citizens to comply with safety requirements and spend the upcoming holidays at home, First Vice-Minister of Health Marat Shoranov said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Trend reports.

"In our country, 152,460 patients with a positive test result for COVID-19 and 45,442 cases with a negative result have been registered. The percentage of those who recovered grew to 87 percent, while in June-July this percentage didn’t exceed 60. As of December 28, the republic has shifted from a low-risk zone to a moderate-risk zone - from green to yellow," Shoranov noted.

According to him, the Atyrau region remained in the high-risk or red zone and the Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay regions shifted from it. North Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty regions are in the yellow or moderate risk zone.

Over the past year, the capabilities of laboratory diagnostics of the virus have significantly grown in Kazakhstan. PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) testing for COVID-19 has begun since April 2020 and was carried out in 19 laboratories with a total capacity of 6,000 tests per day. Today, diagnostics of COVID-19 is carried out by 132 laboratories and 48 points for the collection of biological material, with a total capacity of 100,000 tests per day. To date, more than 5 million researches have been carried out; laboratories conduct up to 40,000 tests daily.