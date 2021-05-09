Daily COVID-19 case count at 2,350 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 2,350 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 342,589, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 637. Ranked second is Nur-Sultan with 324 daily infections. Karaganda region is third in terms of number of new cases – 249.

208 people have been affected by the virus in Almaty region.

Fresh daily infections have also been reported in triple-digit territory in Akmola, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions – 136, 121, 120, and 103, respectively.

85 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Shymkent city, 74 in Atyrau region, 72 in Zhambyl region, 60 in Aktobe region, 52 in Kyzylorda region, 35 in Mangistau region, 35 in Turkestan region, 24 in Kostanay region, and 15 in North Kazakhstan region.