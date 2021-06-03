Roadmap for co-op between Senates of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

The roadmap for cooperation between the senates of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent on June 3, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform news agency.

Following the meeting of Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev with Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva, the Roadmap for Cooperation for 2021-2022 and the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Institute for Legislative Problems and Parliamentary Research under the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Institute of Parliamentarism under the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan" were signed.

The sides expressed confidence that the adopted package of documents will give an applied and systemic character to the development and intensification of cooperation between the senates of the two countries.

"I think that the implementation of the Road Map will become an important tool for strengthening the inter-parliamentary contacts, as well as the contribution of legislative bodies to the development of strategic cooperation between our countries," Ashimbayev said.