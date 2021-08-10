Kazakhstan reports over 7,200 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Over the past day, 7,235 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 649,120 cases were identified in the country, of which 6,973 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 7,702 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 533,329.