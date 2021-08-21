Kazakhstan reveals funds spent on COVID-19 vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Some 95.3 billion tenge ($223 million) was spent by Kazakhstan on vaccines against coronavirus, the representatives of the Ministry of Health said at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

It is reported that the largest volumes fell on the Sputnik V vaccine. More than 14 million doses were purchased. About three million doses of QazVac, one million doses of the Chinese Hayat-Vax vaccine and 500,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

It was planned that this should be enough for almost 11 million people.

The department clarified that initially, the price for the Sputnik V vaccine was $26, but later the cost dropped.

When asked whether a decision on revaccination was made, the minister replied that there are no clear criteria yet, and a group of scientists is working on this issue.

