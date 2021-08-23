Kazakhstan reveals number of fully vaccinated citizens as of August 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

The number of fully vaccinated citizens in Kazakhstan has exceeded five million, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, as of August 23, 6,369,263 Kazakhstanis received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the second dose - 5,013,064. During the day, 17,272 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 17,820 - the second.

To date, in Nur-Sultan, 310,646 residents have undergone a full course of vaccination, in Almaty - 680,997. A low rate of vaccination is noted in the Mangistau region, where only 93,109 people received both components of the vaccine.

On August 20, Health Minister Alexey Tsoi noted that a critical mass of the population in Kazakhstan has already taken root. By September 1, the government planned to vaccinate 10 million people against COVID-19, the entire population subject to immunization, but now they expect to reach this figure in September-October.

Earlier it was reported that over the past day, 6,314 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan. In total, 743,220 cases were identified in the country, of which 8,322 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 5,097 people recovered from coronavirus infection; the total number of recovered amounted to 615,816.

