New defense minister appointed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

Murat Bektanov was appointed Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan upon the order of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports citing the presidential press service.

Thus, Bektanov was dismissed from his post of First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the president accepted the resignation of the country's Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev.

Yermekbayev was ready to resign after eliminating the consequences of the explosions that occurred in the Zhambyl region of the country.

The fire broke out near one of the warehouses in a military unit near Kainar village in Bayzak district of Zhambyl region on August 26 and several explosions occurred. The cause of the fire is being established.