4,930 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.03
Trend:
Over the past day, 4,930 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 803,601 cases were identified in the country, of which 9,591 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 10,161 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 701,641.
