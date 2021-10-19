COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds over 1,300 fresh cases in 24h

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported 1,387 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total case tally to 919,533 countrywide, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city and Pavlodar region logged the highest number of daily cases at 250 and 159, respectively. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 149. Ranked fourth is Karaganda region with 148 fresh infections.

North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions registered 128 and 126 COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

111 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 103 – in Kostanay region, 85 – in East Kazakhstan region, 33 - in Shymkent city, 24 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in Aktobe region, 15 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Kyzylorda region, 13 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Turkestan region, and 7 – in Mangistau region.