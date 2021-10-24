1,677 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,677 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 928,211 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,879 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,677 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 871,803.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to Le Figaro newspaper on October 24, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from visit to Zangilan with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footage from Zangilan visit on her Instagram page (VIDEO)