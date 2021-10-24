1,677 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,677 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 928,211 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,879 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,677 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 871,803.