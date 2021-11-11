Kazakhstan, the US to exchange trade missions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Kazakhstan and the US will exchange trade missions, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The mentioned issue was discussed at a meeting between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov.

According to Sultanov, the establishment of permanent trade relations between Kazakhstan and the US is hampered by the existence of the Jackson-Vanik amendment.

It was noted that the cancellation of this amendment will help bring the trade and economic relations between the two countries to a new level.

In addition, during the meeting, the possibility of cooperation between US and Kazakh businesses in the field of mining and processing of rare earth metals was discussed.

The Jackson-Vanik amendment to the 1974 Trade Act denied permanent normal trading relations to non- market economies that restricted emigration rights, and remains in force today for several states, including Russia.