Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in Nur-Sultan city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

A state of emergency has been declared in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the press-office of the Kazakh President.

So, the state of emergency was declared from 16:00 (GMT+6) January 5, 2022 till 00:00 (GMT+6) January 19, 2022.

A curfew was declared from 23:00 (GMT+6) till 7:00 (GMT+6) during the period of the state of emergency.

The protection of public order, special important state and strategic facilities, as well as facilities ensuring life of the population and the operation of transport will be strengthened during the period of the state of emergency.

Freedom of movement, including modes of transport, will be restricted in Nur-Sultan. The identity documents of people will be verified. Personal things, cars will be inspected. The arrival in Nur-Sultan city, as well as departure will be restricted.

The process of organizing and holding of peaceful assemblies, entertainment, sports and other mass events; strikes and other rallies which are held to suspend or terminate the activity of legal entities; the sale of weapons, ammunition, explosives, poisonous substances, the establishment of a special regime for the circulation of medicines, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, precursors, as well as ethyl alcohol, alcoholic beverages will be banned.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.