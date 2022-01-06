Over thousand people suffer as result of riots in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

Over one thousand people suffered as a result of the riots in Kazakhstan, the country’s Health Ministry told the Khabar-24 TV channel, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"Almost 400 of the people have been hospitalized, and 62 are in the intensive care," the ministry added.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.