Access to wired Internet resumes in Nur-Sultan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
Trend:
Wired internet access, which was absent in Nur-Sultan since Thursday evening amid unrest in the country, was resumed on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.
At the same time, the connection to the mobile Internet is still not possible.
Internet access in the city was blocked the day before at about 19:40 (17:40 GMT+4), while the cellular communication functioned relatively stably.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan
Vessels of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company continue to transport goods in direction of Kazakhstan