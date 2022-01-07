Access to wired Internet resumes in Nur-Sultan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Wired internet access, which was absent in Nur-Sultan since Thursday evening amid unrest in the country, was resumed on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

At the same time, the connection to the mobile Internet is still not possible.

Internet access in the city was blocked the day before at about 19:40 (17:40 GMT+4), while the cellular communication functioned relatively stably.