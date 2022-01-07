More than 100 participants of terrorist actions detained in Almaty
More than 100 participants in terrorist actions were detained during a special operation in the city of Almaty in the south-east of Kazakhstan, "Khabar-24" TV channel reports with reference to the police department, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the police department of the metropolis, during a special operation, officers detained over 100 participants in terrorist actions, police seize weapons in different parts of the city.
