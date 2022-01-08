FMs of Organization of Turkic States will discuss situation in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
Foreign ministers of the Organization of Turkic States will discuss the situation in Kazakhstan at an emergency meeting on January 11, Trend reports.
The Organization of Turkic States today unites Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan and Hungary participate as observers in its activities.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Some gangsters and terrorists taking part in Almaty riots were speaking non-Kazakh languages - Tokayev
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Turkmenistan, assent on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management
Counter-terrorist operation continues and those who won’t surrender will be killed – Kazakh President
Important to understand why Kazakhstan missed secret preparation of militants for terrorist attacks - President Tokayev
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Chairman of United Russia Party about illegal visit of Russian MP to Karabakh
Tragic events in Kazakhstan expose problems with democracy and human rights in new way – President Tokayev
First largest and most modern veterinary clinic in S.Caucasus in Baku already receiving applications - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)