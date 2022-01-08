Kazakhstan launches investigation into 180 sellers of LPG
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
The Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan launched an investigation into 180 retailers of LPG, Trend reports citing TASS.
"As of January 7, the Agency launched an investigation against entrepreneurs engaged in retail sale of liquefied petroleum gas: 85 - in the Mangistau region, 14 - Karaganda, 22 - Atyrau, 22 - Akmola, 12 - Kyzylorda, 4 - Nur-Sultan, 5 - in Shymkent, 4 - in Kostanay region, 4 - in North Kazakhstan, 5 - in Turkestan, 2 - in Zhambyl and 1 - in Almaty regions," the agency said.
In all regions, antitrust investigations were initiated on the basis of collusion in establishing and maintaining prices for liquefied petroleum gas.
