Post offices to give out pensions, benefits as usual in Kazakhstan

The post offices in Kazakhstan will give out pensions and benefits as usual, during the times when there is internet connection, from Jan. 10, 2022, Trend reports with reference to Kazpost JSC.

“Kazpost customers will be able to withdraw money both at Kazpost branches and via ATMs from January 10, 2022,” the message said. “Kazpost JSC will resume the process of receiving and processing postal items from January 10, 2022 thanks to the launch of the main routes throughout Kazakhstan by the "Yug" Information and Logistics Center of Kazpost JSC.”

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.