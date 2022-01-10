Head of police department of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region dies (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
Trend:
Head of the police department of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, General Zhanat Suleimenov, has died, Trend reports citing Kazakh media outlets.
The press service of the police department of Zhambyl region confirmed the information about the death of the head of the police department. The press service did not disclose the circumstances and other details.
“The information about Suleimenov’s death is true,” the press service said. “But the circumstances are being clarified.”
