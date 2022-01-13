Counter-terrorism operations ends in most Kazakhstan regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13

Trend:

Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan was completed counter-terrorism operations in 14 out of 17 regions of the country, Trend reports citing TASS.

"For the current period, in 14 regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the situation has been stabilized. For this reason, the republican operational headquarters for the fight against terrorism notifies on the completion of the counter-terrorism operation and the abolition of the critical red level of terrorism danger in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions," said the press service of National Security Committee.