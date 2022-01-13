Kazakh parliament approves agreement on direct flights with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

The Senate (upper house) of the Kazakh parliament adopted the law on the ratification of an agreement with the US at a meeting on Jan. 12, which envisages legal framework for making direct flights between the two countries, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

An agreement on flights between the authorities of Kazakhstan and the US was concluded in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city on December 30, 2019.

The document is the first one for Kazakhstan, which envisages the "open skies" initiative. According to the document, the sides will be able to make flights without restrictions in terms of the number of carriers, flights, destinations.

The agreement is expected to help increase external transport accessibility and expand the number of international air routes, as well as strengthen trade, economic and cultural cooperation between the countries.

After the parliament’s approval, the law on the ratification of the document will be submitted to the president of Kazakhstan.