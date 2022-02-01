Kazakh president dismisses head of Presidential Administration
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1
Trend:
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Yerlan Koshanov from the post of head of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports via the president’s official website.
Koshanov was dismissed due to his transfer to another job in accordance with the decree of the Head of State.
