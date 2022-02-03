Kazakh president appoints commander-in-chief of country's special operations forces
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
By order of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Bolat Zhurabayev was appointed the Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan's Special Operations Forces, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Kazakh president.
