Kazakhstan to reduce utilization fees - PM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Utilization fees will be reduced in Kazakhstan, the country's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the expanded governmental meeting, Trend reports via the government.

"The implementation of measures aimed at reducing pollutant emissions, improving waste and water management systems, and restoring lakes will continue,” Smailov noted.

“The rates of utilization fee from vehicles and agricultural machinery are being reviewed in the direction of their significant reduction," he further said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers added that measures will also be taken to reduce the volume of wastewater discharge, reduce the consumption of fresh water for technological needs, and reduce the number of spontaneous dumps.

Within the modernization of public administration for preventing duplication of information systems of state bodies and their full integration, a transition to a single IT platform will be ensured and re-engineering of processes and procedures in state bodies will be carried out.