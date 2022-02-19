Kazakhstan detects illegal mining farm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

The territorial department of the Financial Monitoring Agency for Kazakhstan's Almaty city (FMA) along with the Prosecutor's Office of Almaty identified a "mining" farm located in Almaty's Industrial Zone, illegally conducting digital mining activities, Trend reports citing the press service of the FMA.

It was revealed that mining farms were installed in six containers, in which over 700 pieces of equipment with an encryption complex for digital cryptocurrency mining.

Investigations are underway and expert examinations have been ordered. Other information in the interests of the investigation is not disclosed.