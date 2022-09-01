Kazakhstan to start national project aimed at needs of country's rural residents (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Kazakhstan will start implementing a national project aimed at the needs of rural residents of the country, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, within two years, medical centers will be built and fully equipped in 650 villages, which currently don’t have medical facilities. Thus, the state will provide access to primary health care for more than million citizens.

“As part of the national project, 32 district hospitals will be modernized and transformed into inter-district multidisciplinary institutions. They will have stroke centers, departments of surgery, resuscitation and rehabilitation,” he noted.

“This will improve the quality of medical services for more than four million citizens. Besides, telemedicine will be developed, which will open access to qualified assistance to residents of remote areas,” said the head of state.