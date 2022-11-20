Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions of Kazakhstan

Election of the President of Kazakhstan has begun in 15 regions of the country, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

On September 1, 2022, delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated to hold early presidential election in Kazakhstan. An appropriate decree was signed on September 21, and the election was set for November 20.

Voting commenced at 07:00 am at the most polling stations of the country and will end at 08:00 pm. At 86 polling stations, the voting started at 06:00 am local time.

The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and lasted till 12 am November 19.

Today, voting will take place at 10,101 polling stations throughout the country, and at 68 polling stations abroad. As of 1 July 2022, 11,827,277 citizens of Kazakhstan were included in the Register of Voters.

Six candidates, including two women and four men, were registered to run in the presidential elections.