Kazakhstan shares data on presidential election as of 10:05 a.m.

According to the data provided by commissions of regions, cities of republican significance, capital, as of 10.05 on November 20, 2022, ballots were received by 23,37 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.

Including:

1. in the Abay region – 25,64 %

2. in the Akmola region – 21,21 %

3. in the Aktobe region – 26,66 %

4. in the Almaty region – 20,12 %

5. in the Atyrau region – 25,03 %

6. in the West Kazakhstan region – 20,86 %

7. in the Zhambyl region – 23,27 %

8. in the Zhetysu region – 25,58 %

9. in the Karaganda region – 32,27 %

10. in the Kostanay region – 26,97 %

11. in the Kyzylorda region – 29,41 %

12. in the Mangistau region – 25,20 %

13. in the Pavlodar region – 27,90 %

14. in the North Kazakhstan region – 27,33 %

15. in the Turkestan region – 27,03 %

16. in the Ulytau region – 27,81 %

17. in the East Kazakhstan region – 23,17 %

18. in Astana – 13,73 %

19. in Almaty – 8,42 %

20. in Shymkent – 30,92 %