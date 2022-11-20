Kazakhstan shares data on presidential election as of 10:05 a.m.

According to the data provided by commissions of regions, cities of republican significance, capital, as of 10.05 on November 20, 2022, ballots were received by 23,37 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.
Including:
1. in the Abay region – 25,64 %
2. in the Akmola region – 21,21 %
3. in the Aktobe region – 26,66 %
4. in the Almaty region – 20,12 %
5. in the Atyrau region – 25,03 %
6. in the West Kazakhstan region – 20,86 %
7. in the Zhambyl region – 23,27 %
8. in the Zhetysu region – 25,58 %
9. in the Karaganda region – 32,27 %
10. in the Kostanay region – 26,97 %
11. in the Kyzylorda region – 29,41 %
12. in the Mangistau region – 25,20 %
13. in the Pavlodar region – 27,90 %
14. in the North Kazakhstan region – 27,33 %
15. in the Turkestan region – 27,03 %
16. in the Ulytau region – 27,81 %
17. in the East Kazakhstan region – 23,17 %
18. in Astana – 13,73 %
19. in Almaty – 8,42 %
20. in Shymkent – 30,92 %