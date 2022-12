BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Kazakhstan's “JV Inkai” LLP has launched a tender for the supply of repair services for various specialized vehicles.

The total cost of the lot is 10 million Kazakh tenge (nearly $21,200).

Those wishing to participate in the tender should submit the required documents until December 26, 2022.

Additional information:

Phone: +7 (725) 299-7182 (ext. 45121)

E-mail: [email protected]