Kazakhstan president outlines economic priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Kazakhstan has to focus on further economic growth and reach the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4 percent, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports, citing presidential press service.

Speaking at the Senate Parliament of Kazakhstan, President Tokayev added that in nominal terms the GDP should exceed $250 billion.

“Another complicated issue, which the National Bank and the Government have to address, is the control over inflation. It is not a secret that the less protected people suffer the most from it. Without solving this problem, it will be impossible to achieve economic growth and attract investments”, the president noted.

Tokayev also stressed the importance of creating quality job opportunities, especially for the youth. He specifically said that jobs in the fields of education and healthcare should be prioritized.