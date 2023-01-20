First President of Kazakhstan underwent heart surgery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of Kazakhstan, has underwent heart surgery, Press Secretary of the First President Aidos Ukibay said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev underwent heart surgery. The operation was successful. There is no threat to the life of the first president. Now he is under observation. The operation took place at the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center under the supervision of the famous cardiac surgeon Yuri Pya," the publication said.

Meanwhile, the unconfirmed news about Nazarbayev's hospitalization spread earlier today.

Nursultan Nazarbayev served as the first President of Kazakhstan, in office from country’s independence in 1991 until his formal resignation in 2019, and as the Chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan from 1991 to 2022.