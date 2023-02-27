Gas processing plant at Kashagan field to be launched in 2025

Kazakh authorities intend to launch a gas processing plant at the Kashagan oil and gas field in 2025, press service of the Government said on Monday after the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Attendees discussed issues of implementing new projects in the Kashagan field, in particular, construction of a gas processing plant with the capacity of one billion cubic meters. Construction and installation work is actively carried in-situ at present and smooth equipment deliveries are supported. The plant is expected to be launched in 2025," the press service said.

Construction of one more gas processing plant with the capacity of four billion cubic meters is also being considered as part of the expected increase of oil production in the field.