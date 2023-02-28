Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Kazakhstan Materials 28 February 2023 08:24 (UTC +04:00)
Oman to launch weekly flights to Almaty

Oman’s Salam Air is set to launch its first flight from Muscat to Almaty route on July 1, 2023. The flight will be operated twice a week (on Thursday and Sunday) by A-320neo and A-321neo aircraft, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The flights are expected to boost trade-economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Salam Air is Muscat-based low-cost carrier, which started operating in 2016.

The company’s international destinations include around 20 countries such as Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri-Lanka, India etc.

