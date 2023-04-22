Kazakhstan launches oil exports to Romania via Ceyhan port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Today, Chairman of the Board of the KazMunayGas JSC Magzum Mirzagaliev has visited the port of Ceyhan (Türkiye) and got acquainted with the process of shipment of Kazakh oil for the PETROMIDIA oil refinery located in Romania and owned by KMG, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"Today we are attending a significant event for the domestic oil and gas industry. After all, it is no coincidence that the head of state pays such close attention to the development of new routes for the supply of Kazakh oil. In this vein, it is gratifying that our agreements with the Azerbaijani SOCAR have moved into the plane of practical implementation. This indicates good prospects for further building up our cooperation," he said.

The head of KMG also thanked the management of Tengizchevroil, who were present at the event, for the successful series of negotiations on the terms of transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

The first batch of oil with a volume of 80,000 tons from the Ceyhan terminal is transported by the domestic tanker ALATAU, owned by NMSK Kazmortransflot LLP (a subsidiary of KMG), which will proceed towards the Romanian port of Constanta with unloading for the Petromidia refinery.

A five-year agreement on the transit of oil along the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route in the annual volume of 1.5 million tons was signed between JSC NC KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan's SOCAR at the end of last year. In March of this year, shipments of Kazakh oil began in the Aktau-Baku direction. The Kazakh and Azerbaijani fleets are involved in the transportation on a parity basis. As of April 20, 86,000 tons have been shipped from the port of Aktau.