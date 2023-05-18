OPEC revises up forecast for Kazakhstan's oil output in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Kazakhstan’s liquids output in 2023 is expected to increase by 0.1 mb/d, Trend reports via monthly oil outlook from OPEC.

According to OPEC, Kazakhstan's liquids output in March declined by a minor 5,000 b/d month-on-month to average 2 mb/d.

"Crude production was down by a minor 6,000 b/d month-on-month to average 1.6 mb/d, while NGLs and condensate remained roughly unchanged month-on-month to average 0.4 mb/d," the report said.

The forecast for the country's liquids supply for the current year has been downgraded slightly by 7,000 b/d, compared to the previous assessment.

Thus, for the whole year, Kazakhstan's oil production is forecast to stand at 1.9 mb/d.

As OPEC noted, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has halted operations at its crude export terminal near Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk for an unspecified period of planned maintenance in April.

However, at the same time, as OPEC forecasts, CPC blend oil loadings are expected to resume in mid-April after scheduled maintenance.

Meanwhile, according to the outlook, Kazakhstan is named as one the drivers for global oil supply growth in 2023, along with US, Brazil, Norway, Canada, and Guyana.