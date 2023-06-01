KazMunayGas increases volume of hydrocarbon processing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The total volume of hydrocarbon processing by Kazakhtan's national company, KazMunayGas, increased by 8.1 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the last year and reached 4.9 million tons, a source at KazMunayGas told Trend.

The volume of hydrocarbon processing at Kazakh refineries increased by 1.8 percent and reached 3.5 million tons. The growth in processing volumes can be attributed to the rising demand for petroleum products in the domestic market. The decrease in processing volumes at the Shymkent Oil Refinery due to planned maintenance in March was offset by increased processing volumes at the Atyrau Oil Refinery and Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant.

The processing volume at KazMunayGas International's refineries in Romania, including Petromidia and Vega, increased by 29.2 percent and reached 1.3 million tons. The growth in processing volumes is associated with the extended shutdown of the Petromidia refinery for planned maintenance in the previous year, as well as an increase in demand for petroleum products during the reporting period.

Overall, KazMunayGas achieved a significant increase in oil and gas condensate production during the first quarter of 2023. The total production volume reached 5.9 million tons of oil or approximately 499,000 barrels per day. This represents a notable growth rate of 8.7 percent compared to the previous year, where production stood at 5.4 million tons.