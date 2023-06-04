FDIs in Kazakhstan reach record high in last decade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Kazakhstan attracted a record flow of $28 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, marking the highest level in the last decade, Almas Aidarov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan said at the Investment Board meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, the FDI inflow facilitated the implementation of 199 investment projects across critical sectors worth 2.3 trillion Kazakh tenge ($5.1 billion). Looking ahead, the government plans to launch an additional 281 projects in 2023, with an estimated value of 1.9 trillion Kazakh tenge ($4.2 billion).

Furthermore, it was noted during the meeting that the list of top ten investing countries in the previous year comprised the Netherlands, the US, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, South Korea, China, France, the UK, and Germany

According to Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazakhstan aims to attract $150 billion in FDI by 2029. In line with this vision, the government has set a goal to secure a minimum of $24 billion in foreign capital this year alone. Smailov called upon ministers and regional leaders to take proactive measures in implementing new and high-quality investment projects, particularly in priority sectors of the economy.