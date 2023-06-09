Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan working out agreement on locomotives supplies - minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. Currently, we are in the process of working out an agreement for the supply of locomotives to Azerbaijan, Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, said during a meeting with Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023), Trend reports from the scene.

"Azerbaijan has expressed interest in purchasing seven locomotives. We have initiated a new program that will allow Azerbaijani buyers to be accredited in Kazakhstan, and we will cover the transportation expenses for them. In this regard, we will create mutually beneficial conditions for both parties," he said.

Zhumangarin also proposed signing a cooperation agreement between the relevant ministries to strengthen trade and economic relations in various sectors.