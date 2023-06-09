IMF opens regional center in Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The opening ceremony of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Center for Capacity Development for the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia was held in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports.

The establishment of the regional center reflects the long-standing partnership between Kazakhstan and the IMF. The center, the 17th of its kind worldwide, will serve as a hub for coordinating IMF activities in nine countries of the region: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Its primary focus will be on developing competencies, facilitating knowledge exchange, and promoting the adoption of global best practices in areas such as public governance, monetary and fiscal policies, and financial sector development.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Galymzhan Pirmatov, and an IMF delegation led by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as well as heads of central banks from the region and around the world, international financial organizations, diplomatic missions, as well as representatives of government agencies.