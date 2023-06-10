Death toll from wildfires in Kazakhstan reaches 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The death toll from wildfires in Kazakhstan has reached 14, Trend reports.

Around 250 pieces of equipment and 11 helicopters have been involved in extinguishing the fire, which spread over 60,000 hectares in a short period of time.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed a decree on the dismissal of Minister of Emergency Situations Yuri Ili amid the forest fires continuing the second day. Moreover, Tokayev postponed his visit to Vietnam scheduled for June 11-13