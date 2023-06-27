Regular passenger flights from Russia's Sochi to Kazakhstan's Almaty resumed

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Kazakhstan Materials 27 June 2023 11:30 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. As part of the efforts to expand flight destinations and increase the number of international flights, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan has addressed the issue of enhancing air connectivity with Russia, Trend reports.

Thus, as the Civil Aviation Committee of the country reported, starting from June 28, 2023, Russia's Azimuth airline will resume regular passenger flights on the Almaty-Sochi route.

The flights will operate once a week on Thursdays using Russian-built Sukhoi Superjet-95 aircraft.

"The resumption of air connections will contribute to further development of trade, economic, business, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the countries," noted the committee.

